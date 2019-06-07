MR ST. CLAIR LORRAINE JOHN better known as JOHN TUFF of Carriere and Glen died on Sunday May 26th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Sunday 9th June at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by: Bush from Belmont, HV170 Glen Hill, Jobe from Fair hall, Transportation will also be provided for persons from Carriere, Cane End and Fair Hall.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related