SVG SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 3 RESULTS

In yesterday’s Men’s quarter-finals of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior National Squash Championships, Jules Snagg defeated Kevin Hannaway 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 and Jason Doyle beat Othniel Bailey 11-6, 12-10, 11-6 at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenue, here in Kingstown.

In the Men’s Classic Plate Semi-Finals: Mikal Quashie had the better of Jaydon Williams 11-8, 11-3, 11-8, and Bradley Glasgow won from Rashid Constance 11-LOVE, 13-11, 11-2.

In the Women’s Open Round 4: Amber Glasgow def. Sherian Slater 11-8, 11-3, 11-2

In the Men’s Vets Round 2: Paul Cyrus def. Keith Boyea 11-5, 11-9, 11-3, and Colin Alexander defeated Dominic Ross 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7.

The Championship will conclude this afternoon with finals in all categories starting 4:30 at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related