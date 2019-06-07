SVG WINS VOTE

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that next Tuesday has been declared a public holiday here.

The holiday will be in celebration of St Vincent and the Grenadines winning its bid on the UN Security Council.

Congratulations are continuing to pour in for St. Vincent and the Grenadines on winning the seat as a Non-Permanent Member on the United Nations Security Council.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made history as being the smallest nation to be elected to the post.

An elated Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said, this is a significant accomplishment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He thanked all individuals who were involved in the entire process.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this country stands steadfast on the fundamental principles of the UN Security Council.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines secured 185 votes out of 191.







