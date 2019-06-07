WORLD ACCREDITION DAY

Several activities are being held here to coincide with World Accreditation Day, which will be observed on Sunday June 9th.

The National Accreditation Board of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Accreditation Unit in the Ministry of Education join with the International Accreditation Forum in observing the day under the theme Adding Value to the Supply Chains.

Senior Education Officer at the Accreditation Board, Descima Alexander said the Unit will host a caravan to sensitize Secondary School Students on issues relating to accreditation.

World Accreditation Day is a global initiative, jointly established by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), to raise awareness of the importance of accreditation.







