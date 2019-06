BEQUIA T20 CRICKET OPENING RESULTS

Sugar Reef Bequia United and Defenders won opening matches in the Keegan’s Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia on Monday.



Sugar Reef Bequia United beat Bequia Venture/BOS Marine Royal Challengers by 143 runs in a match reduced to 18-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Sugar Reef Bequia United 194 for 6 off 18-overs; Mackenson Kydd 43, Seon Sween 33, Zane Edwards 26, Chelson Stowe 21, Cosmus Hackshaw 20; Roger Gibson 2 for 26, Nickie Antoine 2 for 34.

Bequia Venture/BOS Marine Royal Challengers 51 off 8.5-overs; Jenry Ollivierre 4 for 5, Cosmus Hackshaw 3 for 25, Garvin Ollivierre 2 for 18.

Defenders gained a 4-wicket victory over defending champions, Knight Trading De Aussies.

The scores: Knight Trading De Aussies 155 off 14.3-overs; Razime Browne 40, Braxie Browne 32, Erwin Williams 30; Deswayne Williams 4 for 26, Sherlan Pompey 3 for 25, Defenders 159 for 6 off 19.1-overs; Kerwin Williams 58; Braxie Browne 2 for 36.







