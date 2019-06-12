CALYPSO PRELIMINARIES

Preliminary Judging of Calypso Tents for the 2019 Carnival Season continues. The cast of Graduates Calypso Tent was held last night, Tuesday June 11th.

It follows the judging of the New York-based Dynamites Calypso Tent on the weekend.

Preliminary judging will continue tonight, Wednesday June 12th, with the cast of the Upstage Xperience, followed by the On tour Tent on Thursday 13th both at the Russell’s Auditorium. The Calypsonians from the Windward Tent will be judged on Friday 14th at the Spotlight Stadium in Georgetown.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30pm







