GHANA PRESIDENT VISIT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hosting the President of the Republic of Ghana for an official state visit.

His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo arrived at the Argyle International Airport, AIA, at 9:30 this morning, and was greeted by a welcome Parade.

President Addo delivered a public lecture at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at 11:15.

There will also be a Special Seating of the Meeting of the House Assemble, then a Media Breifing by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and President Nana Akufo-Addo at Cabinet Room.

The visit culminates with a Cocktail Reception at the official residence of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at 7 pm.

The President will tour the argyle International Airport tomorrow before leaving the country.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related