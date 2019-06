Police are currently carrying out investigations into the shooting death of Shaquille Ellis of Belair.

NBC News understands that 23-year-old Ellis was shot during an incident in Kingstown on Monday night.

Reports are that Ellis was shot multiple times about his body by an unknown gunman, and was pronounced dead on the spot.

This brings to three the number of murders so far for the year here in SVG.







