MISS NORTH WINDWARD

Twenty-year-old Pallavi Browne of Georgetown is still celebrating, after taking the title of Miss Windward 2019 on Friday night at the Chilli Playing Field.

On her way to taking the title, Miss Browne also took the awards for Best Evening Wear and Best Swimwear.

The First runner up is Ishanna Phillips of New Grounds, who was also adjudged as Miss Photogenic and the Second runner up is Kevenique Ellis of Biabou. She also won the Best Interview category.

Zanel Cumberbatch from Stubbs won the Miss Congeniality award.

The other contestants were Sabrina Johnson-Miss Lowmans Windward and Ronique Cain-Miss Diamonds.







