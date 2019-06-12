PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK ACTIVITIES

Promoting Gender and Diversity Responsive Public Services to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

That’s the theme for Public Service Week 2019, which will be hosted by the Public Sector Reform Unit within the Service Commissions Department during the month of June.

The activities are being held to coincide with the United Nation’s Public Service Day, to be observed on – June 23rd.

The objectives of Week are: to create avenues for the exchange of experiences, ideas, innovations and good practices in the Public Service; to enhance professionalism and motivate Public Servants; to improve the quality of service delivery through the experience of citizens; and to sensitize Public Servants on the importance of streamlining gender and diversity.

The activities are scheduled to commence on June 17th and culminate on June 23rd.

The programme includes: a Church Service at the Kingstown Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Monday, June 17th; Inter-Ministerial Internship on Wednesday 19th and Thursday June 20th and a Gender and Diversity Symposium at the Peace Memorial Hall on Friday June 21st.







