SVG NAMED NETBALL TEAM FOR OECS TOURNEY

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association has named a 12-member team for the upcoming Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) International Netball Series here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 15th to 21st June at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The team is Mary-Ann Frederick (Captain), Shelissa Davis, Joseann Antoine, Kemeisha Antoine, Shanique De Shong (Vice-Captain), Nerissa Delpesche, Shanice Daniel, Zipporah Millington, Kaywanna Charles, Suzette Edwards, Jo-Maria Quashie, and Meia Durrant.

Three reserves have also been selected – Kayshorn Lowman, Kelisha Barbour, and Zanelle James. The team will be managed by Doris Mc Intosh, with Vasha Adams, the coach, and Woodrow “KILY” Williams, the trainer.







