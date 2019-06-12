SVG UNDER-19 CRICKET TEAM SELECTED

An 18-member St. Vincent and the Grenadines team has been selected for the 2019 Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Championship scheduled for Dominica later this month.

The squad includes: Jahiel Walters, Camarlo Cain, Irvin Warrican Jr., Rayshorn Lewis, Jarrell Edwards, Zephron Bobb, Zevron Walker, Devon Peters, O’Jay Matthews, Romando Mars Browne, Luke Wilson, Renaldson Hillocks, Kyle Bobb, Solomon Bascombe, Kemron Strough, Tishorn Pope, and Danwayne Baptiste, Parnel Browne (Manager) and Kenroy Martin (coach).







