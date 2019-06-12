A Welcome Reception was held at the Argyle International Airport on Saturday, for the return of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves from New York.

The Reception organized to celebrate this country’s historic election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The ceremony was held in the Car Park of the Customs Department, at 3 p.m. and heard addresses from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sir Louis Straker.

The Welcome Reception was followed by Whistle Stops on Monday and Tuesday, which are both Public Holidays.

The Whistle Stops on Monday was along the Leeward side of the Island, while the Whistle Stop on Tuesday was along the Windward side.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves declared Tuesday a public holiday in celebration of St Vincent and the Grenadines winning its bid on the UN Security Council.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines secured 185 votes out of 191 during Friday’s vote at UN Headquarters.







