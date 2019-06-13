ALL WINDWARD FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday, Calliaqua and Stubbs won matches in the Harioun All Windward Inter Community League Football Championship.

Calliaqua convincingly beat Stubbs 4-nil at the Brighton Playing Field. The goals were scored by Zeddy Millington, Kentish Bascombe, Lyndon Simon and Tevin Gloster.

North Windward continued their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Greiggs at the London Playing Field. The goals for North Windward were scored by the Osment brothers, Kimron and Cameron, while Valdo Anderson netted the goal for Greiggs.

The Championship will continue on Friday when Biabou will square-off with Stubbs in Group “B” Preliminary match at the Brighton Playing Field at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related