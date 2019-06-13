MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Enhams went on a goal scoring spree yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field beating Mt. Pleasant 8-1, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/ Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships.

Delano Webb netted three of the goals for Enhams, whose other goals were scored by Attius Enville (2), and a goal each by Kevin Webb, Adamo Johnson and Nyron Cumberbatch. Jorondo Jardin converted the goal for Mt Pleasant.

This afternoon at 4:30, Fair Hall will meet Hill 16 at the Cane End Playing Field.







