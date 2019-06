MR WAYNE RICHARDS better known as LUCKY DO and DUKE of Edinboro formerly of Rose Hall and Union Island died on Tuesday June 4th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 15th at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill. Viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

