SVG VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION NEWS

Thirty players from South Rivers were introduced to Volleyball last weekend during the second leg of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volleyball Association’s Learn the Sport Grassroots Programme aimed at teaching the fundamental skills of the sport to young people in the communities across St. Vincent.

Former national players Marlon Williams and Krystal Ralph, as well as national coach, Vance Andrews conducted the session. The next legs of the programme will be at Langley Park on Saturday, at Mesopotamia on 22nd, at Dauphine on 29th, and at Layou on 13th July.







