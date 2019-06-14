ALL WINDWARD FOOTBALL

Calliaqua and North Windward won Wednesday’s matches of the Hairoun All Windward Community Football League.

Calliaqua defeated Stubbs 4-nil at the Brighton Playing Field where Zeddie Millington, Kentish Bascombe, Lyndon Simon and T. Gloster scored a goal each for Calliaqua.

At the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay, North Windward beat Greggs 2-1. The brothers, Kimron and Cameron Ostment converted a goal each for North Windward, while Valdo Anderson scored for Greggs.

This afternoon at 4:30, Biabou will play against Stubbs in a Group B match at the Brighton Playing Field.







