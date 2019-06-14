BEQUIA T20 CRICKET 2ND ROUND FIXTURES

The second round of matches in the Keegan’s Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played this weekend at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, Bequia Express/Dem Bequia Boys Port Elizabeth will meet Bequia Venture/BOS Marine Royal Challengers, and on Sunday morning at 10:00, Sugar Reef Bequia United will play against Davis Construction Masters, then Friendship United will oppose South Side United at 2:00 in the afternoon.







