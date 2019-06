16-Teams will take part in two Zones of the 2019 Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship which will get underway on Sunday at the Diamonds Playing Field.

The Opening Ceremony will witness the usual Parade of the competing teams and will hear addresses from Government and Sports Officials, to be followed by a Women’s friendly match between Volcanoes Women’s FC and Owia Women’s FC.

Caesar’s Real Estate World XI won the 2018 Championships.







