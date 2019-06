Yesterday afternoon, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Hill 16 outplayed Fair Hall beating them, 11-2 at the Cane End Playing Field.

The Championships have been suspended until Sunday to make way for the P’tani Carnival.







