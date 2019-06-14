In the FLOW/CARIB Marriaqua Softball Cricket Championship last weekend:

Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars won by default over Downstreet Strikers.

Hard Hitters defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 61 runs.

The scores: Hard Hitters 125-8 off 20 overs (Saleme George 3-12), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 64 off 12 overs (Sheldon Baptiste 4-24).

Fairbairn United beat Dr. Thomas Injectors by 6 wickets.

The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 57 off 12 overs, Fairban United 59-4 off 9 overs.

Sion Hill Talawahs defeated Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble (2) by 43 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawhs 131-8 off 20 overs, Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble (2) 88 off 17 overs.







