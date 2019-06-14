SVG OLYMPIC WEEK OF ACTIVITIES LATEST NEWS

This year’s Programme for Olympic Week will open with a Church Service at the Kingstown Baptist Church on Sunday and will conclude with a Cycle Road Race on 23rd June.

On 19th June, there will be broadcasts of Messages by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach and President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee, Trevor “SAILOR” Bailey. There will also be a Special Issue of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee’s Update on 20th June.



The 22nd June has been reserved for various sports events at the St. Vincent Grammar School; the Girls High School; the National Lotteries Authority Tennis Facility at Richmond Hill; the C. W. Prescod Primary School; the Kingstown Preparatory School; and the Grammar School Playing Field.



Also, on 22nd June, the Olympic Day Run and an Individual 9-mile Cycle Time Trial from Mt Grenan to Tourama in Overland will take place.



Olympic Week this year will end on 23rd June with a 75-mile Cycle Road Race from Kingstown to Langley Park to the Arnos Vale Round About, including three laps between the Round About and Diamond, with the finish at Sion Hill.







