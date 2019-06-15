CALYPSO SEMI-FINALISTS

22 Caypsonians have been chosen to compete in the National Calypso Semi-finals, slated for Friday 28th June at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 p.m. 

The Semi-Finalists were announced, following the completion of the preliminary judging last night. They are:

Dynamites Calypso Tent

  1. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
  2. John ‘D Truth’ Dougan
  3. Dennis Bowman
  4. Errol ‘D Man Age’ Rose

Graduates Calypso Tent

  1. Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar
  2. Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis
  3. Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts
  4. Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
  5. Glen ‘Bump-I’ Richards
  6. Damian ‘Boney Man’ Noel

On Tour Calypso Tent

  1. Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abby
  2. Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne
  3. Robert ‘Patches’ King
  4. Wendell ‘Speshie’ Goodridge
  5. Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance
  6. Roland ‘Chico B’ Veira
  7. Rolmina ‘Rolie’ Matthews
  8. Kirk ‘Ninja’ Knights

Upstage

  1. Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph
  2. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
  3. Joanna ‘Nubian Princess’ Christopher
  4. Shena Collis

 Reserves:

  1. Earl ‘Exposer’ Isles- Dynamitges Tent
  2. Denise ‘Lady D’ Stephens – Graduates

These Calypsonians are invited to meet with representatives of the  CDC and other officials on Monday17th June, at the CDC’s Office commencing at 5:00 pm. Representatives from the two bands Blazing Fire and Next Level are also asked to be in attendance.



