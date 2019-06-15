CALYPSO SEMI-FINALISTS

22 Caypsonians have been chosen to compete in the National Calypso Semi-finals, slated for Friday 28th June at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 p.m.
The Semi-Finalists were announced, following the completion of the preliminary judging last night. They are:
Dynamites Calypso Tent
- Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
- John ‘D Truth’ Dougan
- Dennis Bowman
- Errol ‘D Man Age’ Rose
Graduates Calypso Tent
- Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar
- Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis
- Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts
- Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
- Glen ‘Bump-I’ Richards
- Damian ‘Boney Man’ Noel
On Tour Calypso Tent
- Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abby
- Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne
- Robert ‘Patches’ King
- Wendell ‘Speshie’ Goodridge
- Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance
- Roland ‘Chico B’ Veira
- Rolmina ‘Rolie’ Matthews
- Kirk ‘Ninja’ Knights
Upstage
- Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph
- Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
- Joanna ‘Nubian Princess’ Christopher
- Shena Collis
Reserves:
- Earl ‘Exposer’ Isles- Dynamitges Tent
- Denise ‘Lady D’ Stephens – Graduates
These Calypsonians are invited to meet with representatives of the CDC and other officials on Monday17th June, at the CDC’s Office commencing at 5:00 pm. Representatives from the two bands Blazing Fire and Next Level are also asked to be in attendance.
