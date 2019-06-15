CALYPSO SEMI-FINALISTS

22 Caypsonians have been chosen to compete in the National Calypso Semi-finals, slated for Friday 28th June at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 p.m.

The Semi-Finalists were announced, following the completion of the preliminary judging last night. They are:

Dynamites Calypso Tent

Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd John ‘D Truth’ Dougan Dennis Bowman Errol ‘D Man Age’ Rose

Graduates Calypso Tent

Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson Glen ‘Bump-I’ Richards Damian ‘Boney Man’ Noel

On Tour Calypso Tent

Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abby Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne Robert ‘Patches’ King Wendell ‘Speshie’ Goodridge Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance Roland ‘Chico B’ Veira Rolmina ‘Rolie’ Matthews Kirk ‘Ninja’ Knights

Upstage

Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph Shaunelle Mc Kenzie Joanna ‘Nubian Princess’ Christopher Shena Collis

Reserves:

Earl ‘Exposer’ Isles- Dynamitges Tent Denise ‘Lady D’ Stephens – Graduates

These Calypsonians are invited to meet with representatives of the CDC and other officials on Monday17th June, at the CDC’s Office commencing at 5:00 pm. Representatives from the two bands Blazing Fire and Next Level are also asked to be in attendance.







