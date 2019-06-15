POLICE ARRESTS

Three men have been arrested and charged with possession of Control Drugs.

Police said Kenroy Edwards, 31 years old Chauffeur of Rose Bank, Javid Chetram, 26 years old Sailor of Grenada and Kevin Slauter, 57 years old Boat Captain of England were arrested yesterday.

The accused men were allegedly met in possession of 183,416 grammes of cannabis and were subsequently charged with intent to supply to another.

The men were also charged with having the quantity of Cannabis in their position for the purpose of Drug Trafficking and for agreeing with each other that the offence of Drug Trafficking shall be pursued. The incident occurred at Richmond on Wednesday June 12th.

The men are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

The Police have also arrested and charged Chad Feddows, 39 years old, Auto-Mechanic of Lauders/Yambou with unlicensed firearm possession on Thursday June 13th.







