POLICE SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Police are seeking the assistance of the public with their investigation into reports of Attempted Murder on a man and his wife at Brighton.

According to reports, two unknown masked men allegedly shot a 52-year-old Retired Pointer and a 58 years old Manager about their bodies with a gun.

Both victims are currently nursing injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The incident occurred at Brighton on Thursday June 13th.

The police are soliciting the assistance of the public in divulging any information that can lead to the swift investigation and prosecution of the offender(s) in this case.

Persons with information are asked to contact the Officer I/C South Central Division at 17844584200 or the ACP I/C Crimes at 17844561339.







