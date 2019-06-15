SOCA SEMI FINALISTS

Three women are among forty Ragga and Soca Artistes who have been selected to compete in the Soca Monarch Semifinals which is scheduled for Saturday June 22nd at the Solidarity Car Park Inc. commencing at 8:00 p.m.
The Ragga Soca Semifinalists are:
- Hance John
- Chewalee Johnson
- Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
- Cleo ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
- Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams
- Joel ‘Dynamite’ Tyrell
- Shena Collis
- Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz
- Travis ‘Wyze’ Lynch
- Colville ‘Shady’ Layne
- Lornette “Fya Empress’ Nedd
- Johnroy ‘Mad King’ Haywood
- Justin ‘Jae Kali’ Samuel
- Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache and Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
- Ryan ‘Royall’ Abraham
- Curtis ‘Curtis C aka Curty Banton’ Vincent
- Glenroy ‘Homey’ Delpeche
- Shaquille ‘Ess B’ Browne
- Shemuel ‘Stamina Smurf’ Thomas
- Ozarie Matthews
The Soca Monarch Semifinalists are:
- Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
- Vilroy ‘ZJ Tuffa’ Jack
- Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman
- Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne
- Zavique ‘Caspa G’ Morris
- Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow
- Leron ‘Benny G Major’ Pope
- Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse
- Lamar ‘Blama’ Allen
- Delano ‘Dat.CDQ’ Wilson
- Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster
- Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton
- Kemmy Christopher
- Juniel ‘Lola’ Alexander
- Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn
- Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need
- Lee ‘Jace’ Bullock
- Moustafa ‘Tapha’ Jackson
- Ryan ‘Royal’ Abraham
- Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier
All artistes are asked to attend a meeting at the Carnival Development Corporation’s office at ten this morning.
Representatives from the bands K-Netik and Vykinz are also asked to attend.
