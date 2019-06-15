SOCA SEMI FINALISTS

Three women are among forty Ragga and Soca Artistes who have been selected to compete in the Soca Monarch Semifinals which is scheduled for Saturday June 22nd at the Solidarity Car Park Inc. commencing at 8:00 p.m.

The Ragga Soca Semifinalists are:

Hance John Chewalee Johnson Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Cleo ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams Joel ‘Dynamite’ Tyrell Shena Collis Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz Travis ‘Wyze’ Lynch Colville ‘Shady’ Layne Lornette “Fya Empress’ Nedd Johnroy ‘Mad King’ Haywood Justin ‘Jae Kali’ Samuel Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache and Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte Ryan ‘Royall’ Abraham Curtis ‘Curtis C aka Curty Banton’ Vincent Glenroy ‘Homey’ Delpeche Shaquille ‘Ess B’ Browne Shemuel ‘Stamina Smurf’ Thomas Ozarie Matthews

The Soca Monarch Semifinalists are:

Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte Vilroy ‘ZJ Tuffa’ Jack Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne Zavique ‘Caspa G’ Morris Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow Leron ‘Benny G Major’ Pope Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse Lamar ‘Blama’ Allen Delano ‘Dat.CDQ’ Wilson Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton Kemmy Christopher Juniel ‘Lola’ Alexander Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need Lee ‘Jace’ Bullock Moustafa ‘Tapha’ Jackson Ryan ‘Royal’ Abraham Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier

All artistes are asked to attend a meeting at the Carnival Development Corporation’s office at ten this morning.

Representatives from the bands K-Netik and Vykinz are also asked to attend.







