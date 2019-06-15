SOCA SEMI FINALISTS

Three women are among forty Ragga and Soca Artistes who have been selected to compete in the Soca Monarch Semifinals which is scheduled for Saturday June 22nd at the Solidarity Car Park Inc. commencing at 8:00 p.m. 

The Ragga Soca Semifinalists are:

  1. Hance John
  2. Chewalee Johnson
  3. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
  4. Cleo ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
  5. Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams
  6. Joel ‘Dynamite’ Tyrell
  7. Shena Collis
  8. Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz
  9. Travis ‘Wyze’ Lynch
  10. Colville ‘Shady’ Layne
  11. Lornette “Fya Empress’ Nedd
  12. Johnroy ‘Mad King’ Haywood
  13. Justin ‘Jae Kali’ Samuel
  14. Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache and Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
  15. Ryan ‘Royall’ Abraham
  16. Curtis ‘Curtis C aka Curty Banton’ Vincent
  17. Glenroy ‘Homey’ Delpeche
  18. Shaquille ‘Ess B’ Browne
  19. Shemuel ‘Stamina Smurf’ Thomas
  20. Ozarie Matthews

The Soca Monarch Semifinalists are:

  1. Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
  2. Vilroy ‘ZJ Tuffa’ Jack
  3. Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman
  4. Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne
  5. Zavique ‘Caspa G’ Morris
  6. Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow
  7. Leron ‘Benny G Major’ Pope
  8. Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse
  9. Lamar ‘Blama’ Allen
  10. Delano ‘Dat.CDQ’ Wilson
  11. Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster
  12. Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton
  13. Kemmy Christopher
  14. Juniel ‘Lola’ Alexander
  15. Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn
  16. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need
  17. Lee ‘Jace’ Bullock
  18. Moustafa ‘Tapha’ Jackson
  19. Ryan ‘Royal’ Abraham
  20. Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier

All artistes are asked to attend a meeting at the Carnival Development Corporation’s office at ten this morning. 

Representatives from the bands K-Netik and Vykinz are also asked to attend.



