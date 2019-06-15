SVG US VISAS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is advising the public that the information regarding the waiver of US Visa for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is false and that all Vincentians seeking to travel to or through the United States of America MUST obtain the requisite Visa to do so.

The Ministry is referring to the article currently circulating on the internet that the Government of the United States of America has granted US Visa waiver for nationals of several countries including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry is reminding the general public that should such change in US Visa Requirement for Vincentian nationals occur, the information will be communicated from the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce to the general public.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is also advising that individuals applying for Non-Resident or Tourist Visas to the US and Canada to do so well in advance of their proposed date of travel.







