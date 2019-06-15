VOLCANO SCENARIOS

Several aspects of this country’s readiness to respond to natural disasters are being tested as Phase two of Exercise Tradewinds 2019 officially commenced at the E. T. Joshua Airport Tarmac.

The exercise was launched yesterday with a total of nineteen participating countries.

As part of the Tradewinds Exercise, the National Emergency Management Organisation is conducting a simulation (mock drill) which involves scenarios related to an eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

As such the National Volcano Emergency Plan (NVEP) has been activated which involves issuing information and news releases to the public via its FACEBOOK page, website, emails, radio stations, the mobile application CAP.CAP and other communication modes.

All messages, notifications and related information will begin and end with the words EXERCISE!!! EXERCISE!!! EXERCISE!!! This is the international standard for disseminating information as it relates to drills and simulation exercises.

In addition to this NEMO personnel will be visiting communities in close proximity to the volcano to disseminate alerts.

The mock drill will last several days and is intended to test the preparation and response of all agencies and communities located near to the La Soufriere Volcano.

The public is asked to note that the mock scenarios are NOT REAL and there is no need for alarm or panic.







