BEQUIA T20 CRICKET 2ND ROUND FIXTURES

Bequia Express/Dem Bequia Boys Port Elizabeth, Round two matches in the Keegan’s Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue today and tomorrow at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

At 2:00 this afternoon, Bequia Express/Dem Bequia Boys Port Elizabeth will meet Bequia Venture/BOS Marine Royal Challengers. Tomorrow morning at 10:00, Sugar Reef Bequia United will play against Davis Construction Masters, and at 2:00 in the afternoon, Friendship United will oppose South Side United.







