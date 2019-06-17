CPEA 2019 RESULTS

Seanté Zelika Sade Marshall of the Kingstown Preparatory School has emerged as the top student in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA, for this year.

Seanté obtained the highest score of 96.80% in the May 17th examinations.

Kate-lynn Meeliah Bobb of the Stubbs Government School took the second position with an average of 95.60 %.

The Ministry of Education said there is a three-way tie for the third position. They are: Jada Jamelia Ruth Durrant, of the Kingstown Government School, Lazaro Lopez Lynch of the Kingstown Preparatory School and Aroma Sweet Toria David of the Richland Park Government School with an average of 95.20 %.

The Ministry said the preliminary results indicate that the proportion of students who met the prescribed standard was 1552 (87.19%) a slight decrease over last year’s 87.43%. This number includes 749 (80.97%) males and 803 (93.2%) females.

51 out of 67 schools recorded a pass rate in excess of 80 percent. Of the 1785 Grade 6 students registered for the CPEA, 1780 wrote the final examination: 925 males and 855 females. Students’ final scores were derived from the aggregate scores of both components of the CPEA.

That is, the External Assessment which consisted of Multiple Choice Tests in Mathematics, Science , Language Arts and Social Studies and from the School-Based Assessment which comprised a Project, a Writing Portfolio, a Book Report as well as Teacher Tests, Pupil Made Tests and Can-Do-Skills exercises in Mathematics, Science, Language Arts and Social Studies.

The Ministry of Education congratulated all students and extended gratitude to the Headteachers, teachers and staff at all schools for their support of the students.







