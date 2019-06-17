MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Yesterday afternoon, Marriaqua defeated Calliaqua 5-2 in Group “B” of the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, at the Cane End Playing Field.

O-ZIM Henderson scored two of the goals for Marriaqua with Orlando Trimmingham, Nalroy Peters and Shem Dascent converting one each. Zeddy Millington and Omar Cupid scored a goal each for Calliaqua.

The League will continue on Wednesday with another Group “B” match between Calliaqua and Biabou at the Brighton Playing Field.







