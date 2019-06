In yesterday’s opening match of the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship, a Cameron John goal sealed a 1-nil victory for Union Combined over Disruptive Force of Colonarie at the Diamonds Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, Owia FC will tackle DESCO Strikers at the same venue.

16 teams are taking part in the Championship. Caesar’s Real Estate World XI is defending champion.







