MUSTIQUE T20 CRICKET RESULTS

In the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket League on Sunday, Lot 73 Strikers beat Plantation Rangers by 104 runs at the Mustique Playing Field. The match was reduced to 15-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Lot 73 Strikers 192 for 6 off 15-overs; (Nicolas Baptiste 68, Kevin Creese 26, Julian Lampkin 24); (Michael Charles 1 for 13, Franklyn Baptiste 1 for 20).

Plantation Rangers 88 for 6 off 15-overs; (Lenford Hooper 22, Lenford Pompey 17 not out, Chadwick Carrington 16); (Darrell Little 2 for 5, Danroy Michael 2 for 11).

The Championship will continue on Sunday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related