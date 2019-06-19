ECCB OECS NETBALL RESULTS

Host, St. Vincent and the Grenadines remained unbeaten in the Inaugural Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Organization of Eastern Caribbean States International Netball Series with a 47-42 victory over Antigua and Barbuda on the fourth day at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last night.

In yesterday early matches, St. Lucia whipped Antigua and Barbuda 63-28, and St Lucia edged past Dominica 36-34. In this morning’s match, Grenada beat Dominica 61-32.

At the same venue, this evening at 6:00, St. Lucia will battle with Grenada, then later at 7:30, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will face Dominica.

Live coverage will be carried on NBC Radio on the St. Vincent and the Grenadines versus Dominica match at 7:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related