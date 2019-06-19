SVG NAMED TRAINING SQUAD WI SCHOOLS GAMES

A contingent of 60 Vincentian athletes, basketballers, footballers, netballers and volley ballers have been named to continue preparations for this year’s Canadian Bank Note (CBN) WINLOTT Windward Island School Games (WISG) as they continue to prepare for St Vincent and the Grenadines in Dominica from 28th July to 4th August.

Competition at the games will be between the leading sportsmen and women from the Secondary Schools of the Windward Islands.

The selectees are: Enrico Louraine, Shadron Delpesche, Jamaar Crooper, Ewansie Peniston, Kyle Liverpool, Shemor West, Solomon Williams, Marques Thomas, Holly-Ann George, Aaliyah Laborde, Aaliyah Jordan, Ettonia Antrobus, Sherese Cyrus, Ja-Anique Debique, Taylor Ross, Shanddia Sylvester, Zanique Vincent, Chaunte Williams, Nerissa Delpesche, Bobriel Ballantyne, Shania Pompey, Ariel Jackson, Kyla Miller, Jellando John, Dondre Charles, Joash Nash, Erel Hector, Joel Quashie, Delquan Derby as well as Jay “Z” Ryan.

Also selected are: Diel Spring, Shamal Reid, Brandon Johnson, Triviz Fraser, Garet Leigertwood, Cody Compton, Nicholas Lewis, Jermaine John, Keadon Hackshaw, Reon Ollivierre, Michael Smith, Ashantae Williams, Makeisha Lavia, Angelika John, Delita Bentick, Jada Peters, Monelle Lavia, Romar Stapleton, Kishroy Williams, Handel Roban, Nellie Ambriton, Jevonie Lavia, Malik Ferdinand, Ulanda Lewis, Annecia Richards, Tamara Woodley, Zita Vincent, Ashanti Richards, Shahalia Lynch and Jonelson Compton.

The training sessions are Mondays to Thursdays daily at 4:00, in the afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related