Yesterday’s Group “B” Preliminary match between Calliaqua and Biabou in the Hairoun All Windward Inter Community League Football Championship at the Brighton Playing Field was postponed due to rain. The Championship will continue this weekend with two matches.

On Saturday afternoon, North East will clash with North Windward at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay at 4:00, and on Sunday, Stubbs will lock horns with Marriaqua at the Cane End Playing Field at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related