BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL 2019 NEWS

Teams taking part in the 2019 Breakaway Masters Firms, Under-16, Under-19 and Women’s Football Championship are reminded that registration will close on Saturday 13th July at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Teams will be a first come first serve basis, they will be accepting the first 16 Firm’s teams, first 12 teams in Under-16 and Under-19 and first 8 teams in the Women’s.

The next team meeting will be on Wednesday 26th June, 5:00 in the afternoon, at Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related