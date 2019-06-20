EX WINDIES SKIPPER VIV RICHARDS UNHAPPY

Former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards has criticised West Indies’ “one dimensional” approach to their ICC World Cup Cricket campaign, and has slammed the lack of intensity shown in their defeat to Bangladesh last Monday.

West Indies lost by seven wickets to Bangladesh at Taunton in Somerset to suffer their third defeat in five matches, and remain on three points in seventh spot in the 10-team table. Their lone win came against Pakistan in their opening match 3 weeks ago.

West Indies were criticized for their persistence with short-pitched bowling, which worked well against Pakistan and Australia but backfired against Bangladesh who completed their highest-ever run chase of 322 to win with 51 balls remaining.

Sir Viv, himself a World Cup hero for his splendid hundred in the 1979 final at Lord’s, said the fielding effort had not been up to par.

West Indies will meet unbeaten New Zealand in their sixth match of the World Cup on Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester.







