BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FINAL RESULTS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won this year’s National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Title, beating Hill View by 77 runs in the Final last weekend at the Keartons Playing Field.

The scores: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 122 off 18.1-overs; Roderick John 62, Desron Maloney 24; Handel Browne 3 for 9, Rohan Dickson 2 for 48, Devon Dickson 2 for 48.

Hill View 45 off 14.2-overs; O’Keife Andrews 3 for 6, Malcovin Jack 2 for 3, Salvan Browne 2 for 8.

The Awards Ceremony will be held at the opening of the 2019 Barrouallie Football Championships next month.







