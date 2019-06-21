ECCB OECS NETBALL RESULTS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines suffered their first defeat in the Inaugural Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) International Netball Series at the Arnos Vales Sports Complex last night.

The Vincentian netballers were beaten 58-54 by Grenada despite starting the final quarter with a five-goal advantage at 47-42.

In last night’s first match, St Lucia had the better of Antigua and Barbuda 55-28, while yesterday morning, St. Vincent and the Grenadines beat Antigua and Barbuda 50-37.

This morning, St Lucia whipped Dominica 59-33, and Grenada outclassed Antigua and Barbuda 64-32.

This afternoon at 5:30, Dominica will play against Antigua and Barbuda, and at 6:30 in the evening, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will meet St. Lucia in the final match of the Championship, then the Awards Ceremony would be at 8:00. The 6:30 match will be carried live on NBC Radio.







