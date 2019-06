Glen defeated Mt. Pleasant 3-1 yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/ Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships.

Xavier Delpesche netted two for Glen, while Tevin Gloster scored the other. The goal for Mt. Pleasant was converted by Keon John.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Central Kingstown/System Three Combined will play against Mesopotamia at the Cane End Playing Field.







