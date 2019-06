Yesterday afternoon, in the Hairoun All Windward Inter Community League Football Championship, Marriaqua defeated Stubbs 4-2 at the Cane End Playing Field.

Romando Browne scored two of the goals, and there was a goal each by Orlando Trimmingham and O-ZIM Henderson. Kentish Bascombe netted both goals for Stubbs.

Tomorrow afternoon, at the Brighton Playing Field Calliaqua will play against Biabou.







