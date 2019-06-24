CALYPSO QUEEN RESULTS

Veteran Calypsonian Shaunelle Mckenzie captured the 2019 Queen of Calypso title at the Russell’s Auditorium last night.

She took the title with her Calypso: What Is Your Role.

The 2018 Calypso Queen, Joanna Nubian Princess Christopher had to settle for second place with her rendition of: Moving On.

The third place was awarded to Sheena Collis with Queens.

Sixteen female Calypsonians competed in last night’s event, organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association.







