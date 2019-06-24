Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force attended a Church Service on Sunday, to mark the start of a week of activities leading up to its Carnival Crime Prevention Showcase.

The Crime Prevention Unit is hosting the activities to enlighten the public on crime prevention tips for the Carnival Season.

The week of activities will climax on Friday, June 28th, with the Annual Carnival Crime Prevention Exhibition outside the Central Police Station in Kingstown.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. under the theme: Securing citizens and visitors through innovative policing

As part of the activities, a whistle stop will be held on Tuesday June 25th, around Kingstown and its suburbs.







