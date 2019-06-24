DIAMONDS FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

COMPUTEC All Stars defeated Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC 3-1 yesterday afternoon in the Acres A-GRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Odale Cupid with two of the goals and Shane Daniel scored for COMPUTEC All Stars, while Jowan Sawyers converted the goal for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC.

On Saturday, Mt. Grenan beat Top Strikers 6-3.

The goals for Mt Grenan were scored by Stevern Charles (2), and one each by Nyron Cumberbatch, Keon Peters, Franklin Glasgow and Jevon Charles. Sylbert Kydd, Philmon Walker, and Rendell Thomas scored the goals for Top Strikers.

This afternoon at 4:30, Overland FC will meet Combined Stars also at the Diamonds Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related