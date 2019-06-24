MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/ Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Enhams beat Lodge Village 6-1 yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field.

Adamo Johnson netted a hat-trick, and there was a goal each by Nyron Cumberbatch and Delano Webb. Enhams also benefitted from own goal scored by Lodge Village. The goal for Lodge Village was scored by Brandan Jackson.

On Saturday, Central Kingstown/System Three Combined gained a 6-1 victory over Mesopotamia.

Curlan Joseph netted two of the goals for Central Kingstown/ System Three Combined, whose other goals came from Azinho Solomon (1), Zidan Simmons, Kishorn Johnny, and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Mesopotamia. The single goal for Mesopotamia was scored by Ozan Haywood.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Central Kingstown/System Three Combined will meet Denis Byam’s Physical Therapy Services Downstreet, at the Cane End Playing Field.







