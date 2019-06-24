NEIL WILLIAMS NATIONAL T20 CRICKET FINAL

Rain forced the postponement of yesterday’s Final in the Neil Williams National Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Park Hill Playing Field. The finalists are FLOW Radcliffe and FLOW Rivals. The match will be re-scheduled.

In last Saturday’s semi-finals, FLOW Radcliffe defeated Victors (1) by 53 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: FLOW Radcliffe 132 for 9 off 20-overs; (Andy Harper 25; Oswald Soleyn 3 for 10, Solomon Bascombe 3 for 20).

Victors (1) 79 off 15.5-overs; (Rasheed Fredericks 4 for 23, Delorn Johnson 2 for 12, Othneil Lewis 2 for 14).

To continue, FLOW Rivals beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) on a faster scoring rate after rain affected their semi-final at the Park Hill Playing Field. Rain ended the match in the eight over of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2).

The scores: FLOW Rivals 170 for 5 off 20-overs; (Kodi Horne 48). The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 64 for 5 off 8.3-overs; (Deighton Butler 2 for 14).







