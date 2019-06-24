NO COMPLACENCY

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is appealing to people not to become complacent during the current Hurricane season.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season started on June 1st and will end on November 30th.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes tells NBC News, that people should always remain vigilant during the Hurricane season.

She also noted that people who live in low-lying areas must be cognizant of the fact that they can be affected by many different types of disasters at any time.

Miss Forbes is also encouraging everyone to have their emergency supplies prepared.







