RALPH GENDER SYMPOSIUM

Vincentians have been assured that Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to implement policies and programmes aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens.

That assurance has come from Social Assessment Officer in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Sustainable Development, Diana Ralph.

She was addressing the opening of a Symposium on Gender and Diversity, held on Friday as part of activities to observe Public Service Week.

Miss Ralph said her ministry is charged with the responsibility of ensuring the well-being of Vincentians and said the work of the ministry is being guided by the SVG National Economic and Social Development Plan 2013 to 2025.







